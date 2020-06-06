Larry Hernández’s wife leaves everyone with her mouth open Kenia Ontiveros surprises with her figure a few days after giving birth “I would like that”, users tell her

A few days after becoming a mother for the third time, of little Dalett, Kenia Ontiveros, wife of singer Larry Hernández, surprises with her figure and leaves everyone with their mouths open.

On the Instagram account of Escándalo, you can see a video that Larry Hernández shared on his Tik Tok account, where he and his wife, the businesswoman Kenia Ontiveros, perform a colorful choreography.

With almost 5,000 reproductions, this publication from Escándalo says: “Wow, 11 days have passed since Dalett was born and @keniaontiverosoficial looks great !!! Let us remember that she is breastfeeding and that makes you go down very fast, more to fajar “.

More than attracting attention for dancing to the rhythm of the Banana song by Conkarah and Shaggy, Kenia Ontiveros stands out for her figure, who does not even seem to be the mother of three girls, much less, who just gave birth a few days ago.

The users of this account reacted immediately to this video: “She said that she wears two girdles”, “She looks great”, “The girdle does not work miracles, even if you wear 5, you look great”, “Giving chest, I say this from experience, that helps a lot to go down faster ”,“ I would like that ”.

On the other hand, a user expressed herself in the following way: “I don’t think that because of breastfeeding … only that, is the kind of body and exercise”, while someone else said: “Go on, it helps a lot”.

A netizen commented on Kenya Ontiveros: “She is also taking capsules that she ordered with her mommy made encapsulation placenta and helps to lose weight and feel better.”

And despite the fact that the video comes from Larry Hernández’s Tik Tok account, few people noticed the singer: “I can assure that nobody looked at @larryhernandez. All focused on @keniaontiveros and his super body ”.

“He looks super @keniaontiverosoficial and says he wears one more sash at a time. I’m going to wear 10 to see how I’m doing “,” My last girl is almost 8 years old and I’m still swollen “,” And rest? “,” Girls don’t get fat “,” Obviously she has photoshop, do you think that people are hanging …? Hahaha, well, some fans are “,” That is the matrix, it will come out, what a horror “,” But this woman is rubber “, you can read in more comments.

Someone else was encouraged to share their experience after seeing Larry Hernández’s wife, Kenia Ontiveros, show off her figure a few days after giving birth to Dalett: “I came driving out of the hospital by cesarean section and I could never rest because I am a single mother and I had to do the things that a home requires. Nothing happens, thank God, he made us strong. “

There was no lack who criticized Larry Hernández for his dance: “They seem to be hanging… Larry’s look makes me laugh, haha. Since he got out of prison, he wants to be like Bad Bunny. ”