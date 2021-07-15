Kenya launches you are proud of its K Os Beauty cosmetics line

Kenya Launches Its K Os Beauty Cosmetics Line You Are Proud | Instagram

Recently a video where Kenia Os was the protagonist of it, since it has announced the launch of its new makeup line.

The young singer and Instagram celebrity has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with this new brand K Os Beauty, from yesterday began with advertising on their social networks.

Surely the young woman from the beautiful port of Mazatlan Sinaloa, Mexico has become a source of pride, given that at her young age she has conquered not only social networks, but possibly soon she will also become an excellent businesswoman.

It is possible that your brand will become a powerhouse in the market, thanks in large part to its millions of followers who surely support it in each of its projects.

In a video that was shared on the YouTube channel, the launch of his line was mentioned in addition to the fact that possibly in the official launch of his brand, he could meet the YouTube Javier Zorrito Youtubero in person.

This was due to a publication that he shared on Twitter where he mentioned the launch of his line and to promote it, Javier retweeted said publication, before this an Internet user asked him if that would be the event that Zorrito would go to, as supposed proof that he gave Internet user liked said comment, for some this would be considered as a positive response.

Own Kenya Os He shared on Instagram a publication with several advertisements both in video and spectacular in his place of origin, near the beautiful boardwalk of the port.

Surely soon both on social networks and perhaps on television we will be seeing the advertising of your new brand.

Another thing that was mentioned in the video that by the way bears the title Didn’t you see it? Kenya made you a tremendous bear on television in the Miaw 2021? “Is that the young interpreter is” Third night“, who had gone through an inconvenience as a driver of the Miaw Awards 2021When he was presenting an award, he seemed not as fluent as a professional, despite this, his followers encouraged him because he looked beautiful.

The video in question was shared exactly 21 hours ago and so far has more than a thousand reproductions, although it has few comments, most of them are constructive and supportive criticisms of the Kenini.