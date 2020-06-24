This is how Kenya wants to put an end to the controversy with Kimberly Loaiza.

Although Kimberly Loaiza decided to end her long dispute with Kenia Os, after she left Team Jukilop due to strong differences with Juan de Dios Pantoja, fans are still at war!

The Linduras insist that everything Kenia Os does is a copy of what Kimberly Loaiza also does, so the Keninis come to her defense assuring that it is the opposite.

Kenya bursts you against those who compare her to Kimberly Loaiza

Finally, Kenya decided to break the silence, and with a story on her Instagram profile, she asked them to stop comparing her work with that of Kimberly, in addition to ensuring that their differences had already ended and they were at peace.

“Don’t look for problems where there are not, where there are no longer problems. No one copies anyone, and just now. Really be calm and do not look for problems, where there is no longer, relax now « : were the words of Kenya.

It seems that although Kenya and Kimberly decided to end the misunderstandings, their fans are still at war, do you think that someday they will decide to end it?

