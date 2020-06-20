© Provided by the Associated Press

Photo taken in Boston on June 9, 2020 of a march where Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot by police in Kentucky, was praised. (AP Photo / Steven Senne, File)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, USA (AP) – One of three police officers involved in the shooting death of a black woman in Kentucky will be fired, the local mayor announced Friday.

Agent Brett Hankison was involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot dead while at her home in Louisville on March 13. Police officers at the time were carrying out a search warrant for suspected drugs. No drugs were found in the house.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that Hankison’s impeachment was underway.

Two other officers have been assigned to office duties while the fact is investigated.