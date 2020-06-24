© Dreamstime / Lexington Herald-Leader / TNS

A Kentucky meatpacking plant faced federal discipline in May after a cow was shot in the head four times while moaning in pain and continuing to stand up. The photo is an illustrative image.

A meatpacking plant in Kentucky faced federal disciplinary action in May after a cow was shot four times in the head while exuding pain and continuing to rise, according to records.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) investigated C and W Meat Packers in Cynthiana, Ky, after someone at the meat packing plant made an « ineffective freezing attempt » on a cow with a .22 magnum rifle on May 8, according to USDA research. The animal raised its head, remained on all fours, and « consciously vocalized, » according to research.

The second and third shots caused the cow to bend her front knees, but she remained standing until the fourth shot, according to the investigation.

The task of federal inspectors at the facility has been suspended, according to the USDA investigation. According to the government, « slaughter facilities cannot carry out slaughter operations if inspection personnel are not present. »

C and W Meat Packers was asked to respond in writing to the United States Department of Agriculture to identify and evaluate the « root cause » of the incident, explain what was done to eliminate the cause of the incident, and describe measures taken to prevent future incidents. . The USDA stated that C and W Meat Packers already had a « strong written animal management plan. »

C and W Meat Packers sent three letters to the USDA detailing their corrective actions, and all three were deemed « inappropriate, » according to the USDA investigation. The fourth response, provided on May 28, met the requirements. The plant suspension was lifted on May 29.

C and W Meat Packers’ corrective actions included new regulations for ammunition storage, cleaning and gun safety, as well as an update to training and more guidelines for employees who slaughter animals.

PETA sent C and W Meat Packers a letter urging the plant to stop slaughtering cows and to stream live video footage of the plant or to slaughter only wild animals that have been hit by vehicles and rescued. PETA also asked the plant to reassign employees involved in the investigated incident and to report them to local police.

« In light of the excruciating pain and terror that your staff caused this cow in violation of federal law, would you please not stop slaughtering these animals? Instead of risking similar violations in the future, they could focus on minimizing the stress and suffering of the other farm animals they slaughter, « Colin Henstock, PETA’s deputy research manager, said in the letter.

C and W Meat Packers declined to comment on the letter and the investigation.

– This text was translated by Kreativa Inc.

Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) At www.kentucky.com