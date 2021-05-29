Kentavious Cadlwell Pope injury update

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Kentavious Cadlwell Pope suffered a injury In game number 3 of the series against the Phoenix Suns in this article we will see how he is currently.

Kentavious Cadlwell Pope According to analysts and ESPN he did not suffer any kind of tear in his right knee therefore it is said that he could play in the next game against Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

This next Saturday he will be given a treatment that will determine his presence in game number 4 of the Playoffs against the Suns.

Here the data:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s bruised left quad showed slight improvement since Gm 3 and an MRI administered Friday revealed no tear, sources told ESPN. The Lakers guard will see how he responds to rest and treatment come Saturday and his status will be determined for Sunday’s Gm 4 – Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 28, 2021

we hope that Kentavious Cadlwell Pope He returned without any kind of discomfort in his knee, since he is a player that the Angeles Lakers need.

Here’s the injury: