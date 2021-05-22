Kentaro Miura, author of the Japanese manga ‘Bersek’, dies at 54

Kentaro Miura, author of the popular manga Berserk, died at the age of 54, as reported this Thursday on the anime’s social networks. Through Twitter it was detailed that the artist died on May 6 “due to an acute aortic dissection.”

Miura was born on July 11, 1966, in Chiba, Japan. The mangaka or cartoonist, was known mainly for Berserk, a manga that he published for the first time in 1989 in Japan and which has been adapted to anime, video games and various film versions.

The series, which reached 350 chapters published in more than 40 volumes, reached 40 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga of all time.

Source: Aristeguio