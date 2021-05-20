Kentaro Miura, author of the famous Japanese manga ‘Berserk’, dies at 54

The famous Japanese ‘mangaka’, Kentaro Miura, died on May 6 at the age of 54 due to an acute aortic dissection, his publisher, Hakusensha Inc. confirmed this Thursday. of Miura’s painting and pray for his soul ”, reads the statement.

The artist was known for his dark fantasy manga ‘Berserk’, which began publication in 1989 and ended unfinished with the death of its author. The story, which tells the life of the orphan mercenary Guts, was adapted into three films, two anime series – one in 1997-1998 and the other in 2016-2017 – and in various video games.

For their part, fans of the play paid tribute to Miura by sharing their favorite quotes from ‘Berserk’ on social media. “I bet he was happy. He died doing what he wanted to do despite everything. Right? ”, Published a netizen.