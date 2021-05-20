Kentaro Miura, author of Berserk, passed away at the age of 54 and fans say goodbye to him on social networks

One of the most popular sleeves is undoubtedly Berserk from Kentaro miura. It is a dark fantasy story that portrayed the darkest aspects of the human soul in a high fantasy medieval world. It’s a work that Game of Thrones fans – 59% should read. Unfortunately he was also well known for the fact that from 2006 the author began to take long breaks in the publication of chapters of this manga. One of the theories about this is because he was too busy playing the idol-themed video game. The Idolm @ ster. It is a fact that he is a fan of this series. He said it himself in an interview, but there is no proof that this is the cause of the author taking these breaks.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Unfortunately Miura He died on May 6 of this year. This was announced on May 20 by the official account of The Berserk Project. The cause of death was an acute aortic dissection; in other words, the walls of this important artery were torn and caused his death. The famous author was only 54 years old:

Report of the death of master Kentaro Miura. Dr. Kentaro Miura, the author of Berserk passed away on May 6, 2021 due to an acute aortic dissection. We want to express our greatest gratitude and respect for the work of Dr. Miura and pray for his soul.

【三浦 建 太郎 先生 ご 逝去 の 報】

『ベ ル セ ル ク』 の 作者 で あ る 三浦 建 太郎 先生 が 、 2021 年 5 月 6 日 、 急性 大動脈 解 離 の た め 、 ご 逝去 さ れ ま し た。 三浦 ま も の 画 業 に 最大 感謝 心 も 画 業 に 最大 感謝 心 ご 画 業 最大 感謝 心 ご 画 に 感謝 心 も冥 福 を お 祈 り い た し ま す。

2021 年 5 月 20 日 株式会社 白泉 社 ヤ ン グ ア ニ マ ル 編 集 部 pic.twitter.com/baBBo4J2kL – ベ ル セ ル ク 公式 ツ イ ッ タ ー (@berserk_project) May 20, 2021

The manga was so important that it was already part of the modern cultural imaginary along with the fact that it seemed like it was never going to be finished. Sadly this is the case now. The fans are mourning the death of their beloved author and have gone to express it on social networks. It should be said that the official account of the publisher Dark Horse also showed their grief at the death. It should be remembered that they published the English translation of the manga:

Also read: Hayao Miyazaki sees Demon Slayer as Ghibli’s rival

He is going to be deeply missed. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.

He will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ETQoFvTXrS – Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 20, 2021

In Mexico this manga was published by Panini Manga. Of course, they also gave their respective condolences:

We are very sorry for the passing of Kentaro Miura, thank you for so many adventures, rest in peace. https://t.co/lb2reLMeMO – PaniniMangaMx (@PaniniMangaMx) May 20, 2021

Here we leave you the last goodbye that several fans gave to this beloved mangaka. Some show great sadness for the author’s departure and others for the fact that they will never know the end of the manga. Do not rule out the possibility that the author informed him that he was going to end up with his editor or his assistant.

⚫ How can you continue your day normally after a news like this? I just started working, but my head only thinks of Kentaro Miura. At just 54 years old, a unique genius has left us, one of the best mangakas in history. Thanks for creating Berserk. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/51ByCPQWzs – Sergi M. セ ル ギ 🍡 (@sergimateu_) May 20, 2021

I am still shocked by Miura’s death. It is not only the story of the trauma and the recovery of hope in Berserk, but also that his drawing was a true marvel. pic.twitter.com/1E7IQZ0SY8 – Doctor Rare (@ RhB427) May 20, 2021

The Golden Age, made me love Berserk, I was fascinated by Kentaro Miura’s ability to make me empathize with Guts pain. Today, once again, it has made me feel that pain.

Rest in peace master.❤️

#kentaroumiura #Berserk #guts pic.twitter.com/fK0raCBRpT – OGCreisi (@OGCreisi) May 20, 2021

Trying to assimilate the death of Kentarô Miura, author of “Berserk”, among other works. An extraordinary cartoonist, a manga for eternity. pic.twitter.com/n8rwk7ovCc – Raúl Izquierdo (@Raulizga) May 20, 2021

“He died doing what he wanted, no matter what, right? … I bet he was happy.” – Guts (Berserk) pic.twitter.com/ry4p2mXgNP – Mazi 夜 Tate No Yuusha Vol. 7 (@RinTsukuyomi) May 20, 2021

This is a real shame. Losing a creative and talented mind is always a tragic thing. I got to know the Berserk manga when I was not much out of high school and I watched the anime many times. Kentaro Miura’s legacy will live on as long as his works continue to influence and entertain everyone around the world.

What a damn shame. Losing a talented & creative mind like this is always tragic.

Got introduced to the Berserk manga not long out of highschool & watched the anime countless times.

Kentaro Miura’s legacy will live on as his works continues to influence & entertain the world over. https://t.co/NMdo9yKxbX – AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) May 20, 2021

Berserk was the first anime that I really fell in love with. To this day it remains one of my favorite series and it had a huge impact on my life. It is a masterpiece … that has not yet been finished.

Berserk was the first anime I truly fell in love with. Still to this day it’s one of my favorite series and it had an enormous impact on my life. A masterpiece … that still isn’t finished. This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/vdfMiUg6YG – Panda | Dr Alan (@DrAlanB) May 20, 2021

It’s crazy. Rest in peace. He was an amazing artist and storyteller. It is now to reread it.

crazy. rest in peace an amazing artist and storyteller. time for a reread … https://t.co/BEqnIgbKpt – yue (@yueko__) May 20, 2021

If you are, like me, devastated by the news that Miura-san has passed away; we must not forget that his work was about characters who decided to fight despite the fact that the world was terrible and ruthless.

If you are, like me, devastated by the news that Miura-san has passed:

Let’s not let it be lost on us that his work was about characters that, despite a ruthless and terrible world, chose to fight on. https://t.co/WkZVNEBqHc – Dan Xinemesis (@the_ximenes) May 20, 2021

I may not know much about Berserk nor was I a fan, but I can’t deny that it had a very big impact on the manga and anime fan community. I hope this genius can rest in peace. We are all going to miss you Miura-san. You have inspired people for 40 years to create amazing things.

I may not know much or is a fan of Berserk, but I can’t deny it had such a huge impact in the anime and manga community. I hope this talented gineus rest in peace. We all will miss you, Miura-San. You had inspired 40 years of people to create amazing things. https://t.co/7UpIujwOc0 – Professional Blair Simp (@ KodenX993) May 20, 2021

Rest in peace, Kentaro Miura. Author of one of the best manga ever.

RIP Kentaro Miura. Author of one of the best manga that have ever existed. https://t.co/HVGGJzjnCW pic.twitter.com/EB4epHN1Tl – Pascal Blanché 🌎🍁 (@pascalblanche) May 20, 2021

Do not miss: Hideaki Anno, creator of Evangelion, wants to adapt Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind into live-action