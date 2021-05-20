Kentaro Miura, author of ‘Berserk’, a key work of the sci-fi manga that remains definitively incomplete, dies

At just 54 years old, manga author Kentaro Miura, author of ‘Berserk’, has passed away. He died on May 6 from an acute aortic dissection, but it has not been until now that his death has been known through the official manga account. ‘Berserk’ is not only one of the most respected works in modern manga, but also one whose publication has been unusually prolonged in time, since it began to be published in 1989 and so far forty volumes of it have seen the light, covering more than 350 chapters.

With 40 million copies in circulation, ‘Berserk’ is one of the best-selling manga of all time. It tells a story of dark fantasy and medieval touches whose protagonist is Guts, a mercenary raised in violence and growing up without a family to become a fearsome warrior. The story, which is divided into two large arcs, has been adapted into two anime series, one in the late 1990s and one in 2016, and into three films. ‘Berserk’ has been praised for the preciousness of his drawings, which go back to pictorial classics such as El Bosco or Doré.

The exhausting pace of manga production

The death of Miura, being so young, brings to the table a theme that marks all the authors of successful works in that country: the demanding rhythms of delivery and the devotion of fans who demand more speed when creating new content. Miura had to take several breaks, sometimes even several years, due to health problems and exhaustion, while fans spoke that the author of ‘Berserk’, in fact, was addicted to bemani video games.

Although manga like ‘Bakuman’ or ‘Opus’ have treated the subject from a humorous perspective, the pressure on authors, who have to turn to studios and assistants to keep up with the pace of publication, it’s overwhelming. The death of Miura, who suffered from alcohol and drug problems partially derived from the stress generated by his job, is a new wake-up call for a profession that has unusually high rates of illness and suicide.