Japanese fighter KENTA wants CM Punk to pay him royalties for using the GTS

Wrestling planet | KENTA wants CM Punk to pay them royalties for using the GTS

Earlier this week, KENTA retweeted a video of him making his first GTS (Go To Sleep) that he applied to Mitsuharu Misawa during his days at the Pro Wrestling Noah company in the early 2000s.

The Japanese fighter wrote:

“This is my first # Go2Sleep” “Before someone uses it in WWE.”

Kenta Debuts Go To Sleep! pic.twitter.com/E9hqbb7veE – GrappleClips (@GrappleClips) April 21, 2020

Even though KENTA innovated the movement, CM Punk He also popularized the finisher during his time in WWE. A fan responded to KENTA saying Punk did better, which obviously did not sit well with the NJPW.

No one did it better than this man https://t.co/IEAjf1yl1S pic.twitter.com/l1zBL1NjgF – Austin kiser (@ akboy25) April 21, 2020

KENTA replied:

I don’t give a damn ***. And let me tell you something else. I always have arms for someone to pay me royalties «. I don’t give A F**K.

And let me tell you one more fact.

I always open my arms for that someone pay royalties to me. https://t.co/1HrU8tcVtu — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020

This infuriated some fans, KENTA continued trolling in the comments as seen in the tweets below.

F ** K THE HATERS pic.twitter.com/gfBhO6QrKO – KENTA aka Lil’K (@ KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020

KENTA worked on WWE under the name Hideo Itami primarily on NXT and 205 Live from 2014 through February of last year. He then started wrestling at NJPW since last June.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.