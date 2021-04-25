Kenshiro Teraji wins by decision and retains WBC title

Kenshiro Teraji is still undefeated and has his claim to be the best 108-pound fighter in boxing, as he defeated compatriot Tetsuya Hisada this Saturday in Osaka, Japan.

Teraji (18-0, 10 KOs) retained his WBC junior flyweight title with scores of 118-109, 118-109 and 119-108. He dropped Hisada (34-11-2, 20 KO) in the second round with a forehand, giving the 36-year-old his second straight loss, both in world title fights.

The victory doesn’t prove anything new for the 29-year-old Teraji, but it does put him back in action again. He had not fought since December 2019 and was coming off a three-month suspension in Japan due to a drunk driving incident. He had planned to fight Hisada in December of last year, but the match was canceled.