Kenny Omega frustrated with the short time that the AEW women’s division has

Kenny Omega, that apart from being the AEW tag team champion, is in charge of the women’s division of the sameShe spoke to the Bleacher Report about her frustration with the company at the short time they give women on television shows.

It is the most frustrating and rewarding feeling at the same time, “said Omega.” We have a vision for this women’s division that I always wanted to have at the forefront. It’s like, ‘OK Kenny, you have the powers. Do what you can with five minutes of television. Wait a minute, we have this huge and long list, you have people nibbling, wanting to come. How am I going to introduce all these people in five minutes? How am I going to show what makes them special? «

Even with the little television time, Omega praised Britt Baker and said she is becoming the best heel in the business.

Britt Baker, if you rely on her reactions, is probably the best heel in the entire company. They are taking advantage of these small, small and minuscule opportunities that they give us, and these women are hitting home runs. They were successful with their one minute and two minute segments, so they get their five minutes and that will grow to six, seven, eight and nine and they will have their own show someday, “said Omega.

