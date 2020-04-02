Kenny Omega defeated Trent in the first match of the night on AEW Dynamite. This was the first match of the show that was held tonight at AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega vs Trent

The combat begins very even for both fighters. Kenny introduces Trent into the ring, propels himself with the help of the ropes and stamps him against the ring. Kenny covers it and the account reaches 2. Omega raises him and applies a back breaker. Omega continues to attack Trent with several kicks, picks him up and applies another back breaker. Kenny covers it again but the count is still at 2. Trent is still in trouble and Omega continues to dominate the contest giving him several kicks. From one moment to the next, Trent manages to invest Kenny and sends him out of the ring, here Trent takes the opportunity to kick Omega several times over the hand. However, Kenny manages to reverse the situation and attacks with several right hands to Trent.

Kenny throws Trent against the fences and gives him a powerbomb against a pole. Back in the ring, Kenny brainbrakes Trent and then proceeds to the count of 3, but only reaches 2. Omega catches his rival in a fireman’s carry but Tren defends himself with a DDT tornado and takes control of the fight again . Trent takes the opportunity to send his opponent against the corner.

We leave the ring and Trent throws his rival against the fences, Jimmy Havoc offers him a key for Trent to use but he decides not to. We return to the ring and Trent catches Omega in a padlock. Trent’s padlock becomes a crossface for Omega and he manages to break free with several right hands. Both fighters rise to their feet and initiate a series of forehand shots. The forehand turns into chops and everything ends up in a piledriver from Trent after several investments. Trent tries the count of 3 but reaches 2.

Trent tries a DDT tornado but Kenny Omega reverses it to apply a Snap Dragon. Omega tries another Snap Dragon but Trent dodges it with several right hands, Kenny propels himself with the help of the ropes and Trent gives him a lariat, this would be useless and Omega manages to put him in position to hit him with a V-Trigger. Both fighters go to the edge of the ring and Trent tries a powerbomb but fails. Kenny introduces him to the ring and gets on the third rope, Tren does the same and applies a super german suplex. After the suplex, a running knee from Trent is given to Kenny but the count remains at 2. Kenny achieves a knee strike and then combines it with the One Winged Angel to win.

RESULT: Kenny Omega defeats Trent in AEW Dynamite.

