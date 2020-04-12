Legendary former Liverpool player and former coach Kenny Dalglish, 69, left the hospital on Saturday and tested positive for COVID-19.

After being admitted Wednesday for treatment of an infection, Dalglish indirectly discovered that he was an asymptomatic carrier of the coronavirus.

The Scotsman, champion of Europe with the ‘Reds’ in 1978, 1981, 1984 praised the medical staff: “absolutely brilliant”.

“We are all very lucky to be able to count on them. (…) People might think that I had the best care thanks to my name, but all the patients of the National Health Service (British public health) receive the most attention”, I declare to the Sunday Post.

Author of 172 goals in 515 games with Liverpool, Dalglish later went on to lead the ‘Reds’. The Hillsborough tragedy had to live from the bank, when 96 fans lost their lives.