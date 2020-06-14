Kenny Atkinson He left his position as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in early 2020 due to internal issues with leading locker room heads Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. After 4 years, Atkinson completed his first stint as a ‘head coach’ on an NBA team.

Months after his departure, he could be negotiating with the other New York team, the New York Knicks. This has been advanced by Ian Begley of SNY. According to the American journalist, there is pressure from within the franchise to sign Kenny Atkinson, who will enter the next round of interviews with Tom Thibodeau, Mike Miller and Mike Woodson.