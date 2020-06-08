Even veteran actor and director Kenneth Branagh doesn’t know if his character in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is the movie’s villain.

After watching the trailer for Tenet, it can be deduced that the character of Kenneth Branagh is the villain of the movie. But the actor himself is not very clear. This seems to be a recurring theme with the latest movie from Christopher Nolan, which is so mysterious that some of its stars even struggle to understand what is happening.

Tenet’s latest trailer shows us how the Russian citizen played by Kenneth Branagh is aiming to start what would essentially be World War III. It doesn’t reveal much about his motivations, though. This remains one of the many questions surrounding Tenet, which will turn the traditional spy genre on its head with the new concept of “time investment.”

Until the movie opens, we won’t know what Tenet will be about. Kenneth Branagh referred to how complex the story is when he said, “I’m not kidding, I read this script more times than I’ve read anything else I’ve worked on. It was like doing the Times crossword puzzle every day. ”

When it came to his possibly villain character, the actor had to say this: “Given the nature of this, as Chris reinvents the wheel to some degree here, many people begin to engage with the John David Washington character in the two expected ways … So you can expect him to be an antagonist, although I’m not clear on it, because then the story doesn’t follow exactly what you might expect as the story unfolds. ”

Nolan had to explain the film to his actors on many occasions.

Kenneth Branagh added: “So my conversations with Nolan about my Tenet character were constant, because the evolution of the character was not established. It was a series of constant surprises. “

This, of course, doesn’t clarify where his character is located, but suggests that there will be some twists and turns involving his loyalties. At this point, very little is known about Tenet’s characters. For example, there is a possibility that the character in John David Washington have no other name besides “The protagonist”. Oddly enough, it is also, in a way, one of Tenet’s strengths. It is a completely original story, so all viewers will know next to nothing about what they are about to see.

At the moment, all eyes will be on that release date to see if it ends up changing. It certainly seems likely, which could be a disappointment to those who miss going to the movie theaters. Even so, Nolan He remains committed to the film experience, so it will only be a matter of time until Tenet finds a new date. Until then, fans can only continue to speculate on the Tenet mysteries and whether Kenneth Branagh’s character is really the bad guy or not.