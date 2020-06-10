Actor and director Kenneth Branagh reveals the story behind his cameo in the Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War.

How is it about to be released Artemis Fowl on the platform of Disney + director Kenneth Branagh he’s doing rounds of interviews to promote the movie. So they asked him to explain his cameo in Avengers: Infinity War from 2018.

The cameo came at the beginning of the film, when Thor’s ship was under attack by Thanos’ forces. Kenneth Branagh’s voice was heard sending a distress signal asking for mercy.

“Well, I know the Russos brothers, I almost work with them a few times over the years,” began Kenneth Branagh. “I admire them a lot, but also my experience with Marvel is that it is a very family-oriented creative thing, so our consideration with friends like Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, all those people, the important thing is to stay in Contact”.

Despite the gap of a few years between Thor (2011) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Kenneth Branagh maintains a good relationship with Marvel Studios and was very grateful when he received the call. “Louis just spoke on the phone and said, ‘Hey, the boys would love for you to do this, would you mind?’ And I said, ‘I’d love to, I’d love to!'”

That’s how the scene rolled.

“So it was great and all of a sudden I was on the set of filming for Artemis, yes, for Artemis Fowl, I was filming, and at the end of the day I got on the trailer and the Brothers were on the other side of a digital radio,” Kenneth continued. Branagh. “I turned them on the story, and I was able to do the lines multiple times, and be led by them, and it was fun.”

“I keep up with Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth, and you know, I feel very close to them. Thor was a special movie for me, it was a special experience, it made a big, big difference in a big change in my career that I am so grateful for. But I am still very grateful, so my whole life in the cinema is very special to me. ”