Kenley Jansen with the Dodgers could not save and spoiled a tremendous departure from Bauer (Video) -Big Leagues

The closer of the Dodgers of the Angels Kenley jansen could not preserve the victory against the Athletic of Oakland in the MLB, spoiling the great Exit that had the Californian starter Trevor Bauer.

Indeed, the day on Wednesday faced the Dodgers of Los Angeles and Athletic from Oakland, where the reigning champions were looking for the second straight victory of the series.

The Dodgers they reached the bottom of the ninth inning winning the challenge 3-2 and came to close the match Kenley Jansen.

Matt Chapman as lead off batter in the inning singled to right field.

Then Seth Brown gets a ticket and Chapman goes to 2B.

Tony Kemp makes a sacrifice bunt and manages to advance his teammates to scoring position (3B and 2B).

It was the turn of the inning, where the Venezuelan Elvis Amdrus connected a strong line to the center field and the 3B running back scored in the race for the tie to take place 3-3.

Sean Murphy walked and Mark Canha rolling to shortstop missed to end the inning, but the damage was done by the work of Jansen.

All 👀 eyes on Elvis. # RiseAndGrind pic.twitter.com/y8B6gCl3Gm – Oakland A’s (@Athletics) April 7, 2021

The Californian closer spoiled his teammate Trevor Bauer’s start as he couldn’t get the win, despite a great 6.2-inning job where he received two runs and struck out 10.

In this way the winner of the Cy Young of the National League last year reached 20 strikeouts in the campaign.

Anyway the Dodgers They have a great squad and more wins will come for Bauer this season.