Kenley Jansen got his first save of the 2021 season

The closer of the Dodgers of the Angels, Kenley jansen, is present against the Colorado Rockies and gets his first save of the 2021 season from the Big leagues (MLB).

We had to wait until the third day of the season to see the first save of 2021 of Kenley jansen with the Dodgers, this being good news for the last champions of the World Series of the Big leagues.

Taking the place of the Mexican Victor González, Jansen He said present and silenced those haters who criticize him with his first save with the Dodgers in the 2021 season of the MLB, thus specifying the victory of his team against the Rockies 6-5.

Here the video:

With only 23 launches, the curazoleño Kenley jansen lowered the curtain to claim his 312th lifetime save in the MLB with the Dodgers, The same that was served for the Californians to get their second win this year.

In addition to salvage, Kenley jansen gave a walk and struck out in what was also the first time the manager of the Dodgers, Dave Roberts, turned to him from the bullpen in the nascent campaign of the MLB.