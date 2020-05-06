Kendrick Perkins coincided with Lebron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers and he is very clear that he is the one GOAT (the best basketball player of all time). Of course, you make an appreciation when you make your personal assessment:

“We can debate who the GOAT is on the track, but when we talk about the GOAT off the track the debate doesn’t exist. LeBron James is the best off-track athlete in history.” It seems that friend Jordan Perkins doesn’t like Michael Jordan too much.

“Bron never played with someone like Scottie Pippen.” Kendrick Perkins defends LeBron in the GOAT debate vs Michael Jordan! – pic.twitter.com/4r46SFH8Q2 – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2020

