Kendrick Perkins comes out in defense of Kyrie Irving after fan incident

The Playoffs of the NBA 2021 have been clearly seen largely by an unfortunate series of fan incidents. The last thing that happened was during Game 4 with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

To the Nets player, Kyrie irving, they threw a bottle of water on his head as he went to the dressing room. Before that, Irving stepped on the Celtics logo, perhaps angering fans in the process. Former Celtics player Kendrick Perkins responded to fans and gladly sided with Irving on the issue that has swirled online since the game ended.

Here the data:

Are we really discussing this right now? That damn fan shouldn’t have never threw a water bottle at Kyrie I don’t give damn if he poured Gatorade on the Logo. Real Talk! pic.twitter.com/cawu0Bq1kt – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 31, 2021

The playoffs of the NBA This season there are many problems with fans and players, the authorities are at least doing their job instantly of any incident.