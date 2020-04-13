If the NBA decides that the 2019/20 season will not resume and that it will be void, the awards would also have to be delivered to the most outstanding players. Just as Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James point the MVP, Ben Simmons and Kawhi Leonard the Defender of the Year and many more, Kendrick Nunn He claims to be awarded the Rookie of the Year.

The Miami Heat player believes he has a case to beat Ja Morant, the favorite today and has argued the reason for his order. In his words, “I think people will say that Morant is the Rookie of the Year, but I don’t think so. The greatest value is in the victories and we are a playoff team, so go ahead and give the Rookie of the Year award to Kendrick Nunn, ”he said.

Morant’s performances, especially in the second half of the season, had tipped the balance in his favor and few believed that Nunn, despite his good year and becoming important in Miami despite being undrafted, deserved the award. However, none considered that Zion Williamson entered the conversation and may even be more favorite than Nunn himself.

Although there is no more information about the awards or the season, Morant has responded mischievously to the Miami player. With a simple Gif showing him to the Memphis Grizzlies player laughing during a game, it seems that Nunn’s views were very funny to him.

