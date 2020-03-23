Catcher Kendall Wright will join Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs for the NFL next season in the passing game, after signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Wright spent last season with the Chicago Bears, where he had 59 catches for 614 yards and a touchdown and will be a passing option for new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

With the signing of Kendall Wright, Minnesota adds another figure to one of the NFL’s top duos, wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

In another hiring for the upcoming National Football League (NFL) campaign, wide receiver Jeff Janis switched from the Green Bay Packers to the renewed offense of the Cleveland Browns, Good Morning Football reported.

Cleveland added Janis to the team, to join new Cafes players, catcher Jarvis Landry, running back Carlos Hyde and quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton.

Jeff Janis, a seventh-round pick for the Packers in 2014, has recorded 22 special team tackles in his career and returned 23 kickoffs for 568 yards (24.7 average).

In other transactions this Friday, NFL.com reported that Los Angeles Rams agreed to the terms of a one-year contract with former Philadelphia Eagles defender Jaylen Watkins and the Chicago Bears rehired defensive veteran Marcus Cooper.

