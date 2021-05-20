Kendall Jenner’s tequila commercial sparks anger over cultural appropriation

This is the commercial that Jenner launched to promote 818. In the photos, her own post, the public began to point out the cultural appropriation and the model disabled the comments.

The 818 commercial reminded the internet of the disastrous advertisement Jenner made for Pepsi. “Kendall Jenner appropriates Mexican culture to sell tequila – braids, hat, riding, drink with mexican farmers. I can’t decide which is more embarrassing, this or his Pepsi ad. Oh wait, there was also Fyre Festival. Just a clueless, anything for a dollar, ‘celebrity’, ”wrote Mike Sington.

Kendall Jenner appropriating Mexican culture to sell tequila- braids, sombrero, riding a horse, drinking with Mexican farmers. Can’t decide what’s more cringeworthy, this or her Pepsi ad. Oh wait, there was Fyre Festival too. Just a clueless, anything for a buck, ‘celebrity’. pic.twitter.com/ylHMKX3ztL – Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 20, 2021

What they point out the most is that Kendall did her campaign and talks about tequila with her as the protagonist. They criticize that at no time does he give credit to workers and farmers who actually made the distillate and put in the physical effort and knowledge they have had for decades.

“Kendall Jenner doing her best to pass herself off as Mexican to sell her gentrified tequila …”.