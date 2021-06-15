Kendall Jenner’s rule to allow her boyfriends to appear on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kendall She has probably been the only one who has appeared on a regular basis in all seasons of the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ without revealing all the details of her private life or airing her personal ‘dramas’.

The model has managed to achieve this delicate balance by establishing a series of very strict rules that affect, for example, her romantic partners: although she recently celebrated her first anniversary with the basketball player Devin Booker, he is not expected to appear on camera or for her to mention this milestone.

“Kendall has always had a rule: felt like you had to be with someone for at least a year before letting them be part of the program, because he doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are, ”explained Farnaz Farjam, one of the executive producers of the popular reality show that will come to an end this year.

Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has been losing prominence in the plot in recent years by her own choice and, although her affair with her ex-boyfriend Tyga was part of the series’ plot, the father of her only daughter, Travis Scott has never wanted to take that step.

“I think Kylie got more involved towards the end of this last season, and Kendall has been in and out. But they were at an age… When you are a young man entering adulthood, I think sometimes you care too much what the outside world thinks of you, ”Farnaz pointed out.