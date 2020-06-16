« My heart broke. There she was as she really was, at four in the morning « : Kendall Jenner said about the shocking moment.

It was in 2015 when Kylie and Kendall Jenner lived the hardest family drama of their lives, her father, Bruce Jenner, decided to publicly declare that she is transsexual, and begin her transition to Caitlyn Jenner.

Kylie and Kendall, as well as other members of the Kardashians, decided to give their full support; However, learning the news was not easy for his daughters to assimilate.

Kendall Jenner tells what the day was like when she discovered her dad dressed as a woman

During an interview for Harper’s Bazaar in 2017, Kendall opened her heart completely, and spoke frankly of how it was for her to discover this part of her father, because at first she came to think that she was cheating on her mother with another woman.

“We would find little things and we thought that this was not normal. For a moment we believed that my father was cheating on my mother and then we thought that this could not be real. «

The most difficult thing for Kendall was discovering his father dressed as a woman:

« My heart broke. There she was as she really was, at four in the morning. At that time it was the only one that could be her, before we woke up. «

Although Kendall decided to support her father in this process, she assures that it was a kind of mourning for her, since she felt that she was losing him.

“When she told us that Caitlyn would be true, I faced very emotional months. If he spoke about it, he cried. It is a feeling of mourning. Obviously the person is still there, but physically you are losing him. It was my father, the man I grew up with, the man who raised me. You honestly start to realize that the person is still alive, that he is there. Which is still a blessing. Which is amazing. I realized that I should be grateful because I still had my father, and suddenly everything started to seem normal. «

In a recent interview with Glamor magazine, Kendall says that after these feelings, he now feels closer than ever to his father, and admires his great courage.

“When my dad declared himself a transgender woman, our relationship matured. She was finally able to be honest with me. Thanks to my father’s courage I have learned to love what I want and not be ashamed of it. She is very brave and I aspire to be as brave as she is someday, she is our heroine… She has always been a source of inspiration for me ”.

Kendall assures that she is very close to Caitlyn, their relationship is better than ever.

