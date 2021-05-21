Kendall Jenner’s memes rain down for the launch of her Tequila | INSTAGRAM

There is no doubt that when it’s your turn, it’s your turn, now it was Kendall Jenner’s turn who became the target of memes thanks to the launch of its new tequila brand that he did just yesterday on his social networks, in addition to having recorded a commercial for his new drink in which he even dressed on the subject.

And it is that despite the fact that the young woman had already been involved in different controversialbut this time it’s about everything Mexico or at least most of the country in social networks that disagrees with it, so to get rid of the frustration, as usual, they began to create thousands of memes.

This is the famous 25-year-old on Thursday released a video for the Bell promotional with his brand of tequila and in the clip we can see her posing in an agave farm located in Jalisco, Mexico, where it comes from the drink that has a designation of origin.

What most caught the attention of her followers and Internet users is that she even wore some clothes that according to her are originally from that place.

For all these gestures, the public on social networks felt that it was a complete offense to Mexican culture and they even accused her of “Cultural appropriation”, a situation that generates many divided opinions among users.

Many also assure that they do not even know Mexican culture and that for that reason they have no right to appropriate a culture and go and market it in this way.

Among the comments that could be read there were people who accused the young woman of having put on the braids to pretend that she lived like poor people and that is why she can sell tequila.

Other users were also very observant and realized that Kendall was drinking the tequila straight from a glass and they thought that the Mexican tradition dictates that the drink should be served in a glass or in a shot.

Things got so out of control that even Kendall Jenner became a trend, which is why many funny memes arose all over the Internet, where users who were offended of course brought out their frustration in this humorous way that always stands out.

Here we leave you one of the best memes that were created in this regard and you can search for more just by placing #KendallJenner on Twitter, we leave you so you can also give your opinion on the subject.

In fact, there are other quite famous Internet characters who defended the young woman, assuring that she can do and market with what she wants if she has the money to do it and that this should not offend anyone.

However, these characters also had an hour of users who gave their opinions and defended their points of view in a quite intense way, which is why an endless debate was generated that surely will not lead to anything.