Kendall Jenner’s bullies bring her roses, jewelry and poems, but with this they also want to enter her house

The model Kendall Jenner has turned to her main lawyer, Shawn Holley, to process the request for a restraining order against one of her longest-standing stalkers, Isaias Noe Flores, a 23-year-old boy who, for three years, has not stopped showing up at the celebrity’s Angelina house to deliver flowers and other gifts. Even more worrisome have been his attempts to scale one of the property’s walls, which is protected by barbed wire.

According to the news portal TMZ, which has had access to the legal documents, the model’s security team has intercepted, throughout this period, numerous letters in which Flores opened up to the celebrity about the “eternal love” he professes for her, in addition to communicating his decision to move to Los Angeles to be closer to her. Other notable gifts are romantic poems, rose petals, and even a few pieces of jewelry.

Kendall’s enormous concern about her bullies has become a constant for the last six years of her life. Without going any further, last week the police arrested another individual who, after a collision with the doormen of the farm, chose to sneak into the common areas of his urbanization by climbing one of its walls, an action that cost him a cut in the hand. After being detected and apprehended by members of the security team, the intruder was turned over to the authorities for arrest.

