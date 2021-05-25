Kendall Jenner Wore Low-Rise Flares, Looking Like a 2004 Britney Spears

First Bella Hadid and now Kendall Jenner — looks like the low-rise pant look is on its way to becoming a full-fledged trend. I, for one, will not be participating, but I can’t pretend it’s not a vibe.

Over the weekend, Kendall served up a look so authentically early-2000s that it would probably be more accurate to call it Britney Spears cosplay. The model leaned alllll the way into the aesthetic, wearing a bell-sleeve floral crop top, low-low suede flares, and a matching camel shoulder bag. She even duped Britney’s beachy waves.

The hair! The outfit! I can’t look at this pic without the opening chords of “Oops! … I Did It Again” immediately running through my head. The resemblance is undeniable.

Getty Images

I think I just found my 2021 Halloween costume …

Kelsey Stiegman Senior Style Editor Kelsey is Seventeen.com’s fashion expert and resident Harry Potter nerd.

