Model and influencer Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay $ 90,000 to settle a lawsuit filed against her in connection with the failed Fyre Festival, a supposed luxury musical event planned for April 2017 and in whose promotion he participated, but which never took place.

Jenner, who posted an Instagram post fueling the festival, thus settled a complaint filed by a bankruptcy administrator group who is trying to recover money spent on organizing the festival on behalf of creditors who loaned the funds for the event.

Along with Jenner, who received money for promoting the festival, Other artists who were going to participate in the great party have also been denounced, who were paid for their performances by the organizer of the event, Billy McFarland, and then did not take place, such as Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty.

The terms of the agreement appear in documents filed this Tuesday with the Manhattan Bankruptcy Court, which shows that Jenner, who has 129 million followers on Instagram, received $ 250,000 from McFarland’s company, Fyre Media, for publishing an event promotion and $ 25,000 more a few days later.

Jenner has denied any liability related to the lawsuit, and the settlement was reached after the bankruptcy administrator, Gregory Messer, and the model will agree to mediation in 2019.

Bankruptcy laws in the US USA they give the administrators of the company the possibility of recovering payments made by the company before the bankruptcy. The disaster of the festival has led to numerous civil lawsuits and he is the protagonist of several documentaries broadcast on the digital platforms Hulu and Netflix, while McFarland, the founder of the event, is serving a 6-year prison sentence for fraud.

Several models promoted the Fyre Festival in their profiles on the social network Instagram, which gave great visibility to the luxurious event, for which young people with high purchasing power paid thousands of dollars for tickets, lodging and food. In its promotional material, the Fyre Festival, whose tickets were worth between $ 4,000 and $ 12,000, sold several days of concerts on a private island in the Bahamas, which had allegedly been owned by drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.

The organization promised attendees a transfer in private planes, and they would have villas on the beach and opulent meals before going to concerts by popular groups and singers.

However, many of the attendees showed half-erected tents on social media outfitted only with rain-soaked mattresses, simple cheese sandwiches, transportation by commercial aircraft and school buses, lack of mobile latrines, and attention to the public. practically nil. After more than a day of waiting, the event was canceled due to the evident lack of resources.

EFE

