Kendall Jenner wears the same flowery dress as Mia Khalifa | Instagram

Excited Mia Khalifa shared a photo of Kendall jenner in which you are using the same dress that she and even Selena Gomez had worn.

Excited by this coincidence, I do not hesitate to publish the photo on their Instagram stories, this just a couple of hours ago.

This same coincidence was repeated with Selena Gomez, only that she appeared in one of his most recent official videos of one of his singles.

This eye-catching pink design with wide sleeves, also known as panties, immediately catches the eye.

This is because with Kendall Jenner there are already 3 celebrities who use the same design, this is tender and quite spring.

One of the first to use it was her own Mia khalifa precisely in his Instagram stories and later published them in his feed, obviously each of the garments looked different in all three due to the physique of each one, however they definitely looked beautiful.

It is likely that the younger sister of Kim kardashian and one of the highest paid models in the world, shared a photo from one of her photo shoots.