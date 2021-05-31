Kendall Jenner takes her vintage truck for a drive through Bel Air

Kendall Jenner shows her ranch side riding through Bel Air aboard her 1965 Chevrolet pickup. See all the photos here.

The elder sister of the Jenner clan becomes the princess of Bel Air with a very casual and no-frills look as she goes out on errands with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

It’s a long weekend in America, but Kenny chose to stay at his Los Angeles mansion instead of going to some heavenly beach with his boy.

Despite being one of the highest paid models in the world and having walked for the main luxury brands, Kendall is usually very low profile in her private life and this latest outing confirmed.

In an ensemble of gray sweatpants, an Ozzy Osbourne long-sleeved T-shirt and Texan boots, Kendal and the basketball star hit a grocery store in Los Angeles in search of iced coffee and other groceries.

Kendall is known to have a great fascination for cars, but this is the first time we’ve seen her riding her 1965 Chevrolet C-10 pickup.

Mercedes G class convertible, lilac Cadillac, matt black Ferrari and even a red vintage Mustang are some of the cars he usually drives around California.

Kendall and her athlete boyfriend, who works for the Phoenix Suns, have been together for over a year now. A source close to the 25-year-old model spoke to People magazine and this is what she said: “This is the happiest relationship Kendall has ever had.”

Kendall Jenner in her Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet.

Kendall Jenner in her 1960 Cadillac convertible.

Kendall Jenner driving her red Ford Mustang around Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner is out for a drive around Beverly Hills in her vintage turquoise and white Chevrolet.