Kendall Jenner stars in stunning photos for Vogue

The famous model Kendall Jenner recently posed for the May issue with a look in the purest Chanel style, which made her look more beautiful than ever with these artistic photographs where she undoubtedly won the title of best model.

The socialite posed for the cover of Vogue edition Hong Kong, an achievement that was thanks to his impeccable and incredible career, his fame and excellent work.

On the cover you can see her incomparable beauty while wearing a very delicate Chanel outfit, a long-sleeved white top with black highlights and jewels from the same brand.

This while wearing spectacular long black hair with bangs that gives it a look quite different from what we are used to.

On the other hand, she wears a fairly natural and of course minimalist makeup, which is the trend this season, and the magazine would not only keep a single photograph of Kylie Jenner’s talented older sister, since on the other cover, posed with a set to the body, muscular cut of silver color, with the same print has separate sleeves.

It is worth mentioning that this artwork was created by the charming and talented Zoey Grossman and designed by Patti Wilson.

In addition, it was announced that this exclusive cover for Vogue Hong Kong took place in the city of Los Angeles and was inspired by art and entertainment, with unique sculptural elements that fit perfectly with the art-centered theme of Magazine.

The truth is that the three covers turned out to be completely impressive and managed to attract the attention of his millions of followers, so they quickly became a trend in the internet world.

On the other hand, the model, who has suffered from the problem of anxiety since she was a child, talks about it for the first time in the hope of helping other people who are suffering like her.

And it is that from the outside the life of the model seems to be perfect, however, something that we have learned little by little is that mental health is no longer a taboo, since everyone fights internal battles about which we know nothing .

And in fact the model has just spoken loud and clear about hers in the hope that her experience will serve to help other people who are going through the same situation.

As revealed in a video published in Vogue USA where he has a conversation with a famous psychologist, Kendall suffers from anxiety since she was a child.

Something that did not help at all to become one of the most famous people in the world very young, because on the contrary, belonging to the Kardashian family has only served to make the control of this disease get out of hand several times.

“I remember that I was very young, I would say that when I was 8 or 9 years old, when I started having trouble breathing and having to tell my mother about it,” says the model during her talk with Dr. Ramani Durvasula.

I think being overworked and being in the situation that I find myself in now is what somehow threw everything out of control, “he says.

This is how she announced that she has had moments in which she has come to feel that she needed to be admitted urgently to the hospital because she thought her heart was failing