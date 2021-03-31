Kendall Jenner stalker, who is currently in a psychiatric facility, could be released



Kendall has complained about the paparazzi habit of photographing her outside her house, because that is how some guess her address.

Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP / Getty Images

The last few days have been hard for Kendall Jenner: Her legal victory this Monday by getting a temporary restraining order against a man obsessed with her, who threatened to shoot her and take his own life right after, was marred by a terrifying incident that had occurred just a day before. A stranger snuck into the garden of his Beverly Hills mansion around 2 a.m. Sunday, when she was inside the house, with the intention of bathing naked in her pool and was also banging on the windows while shouting his name.

Your stalker, who is currently in a psychiatric facility, could be released at any time, According to the TMZ portal, and last weekend’s intruder is already on the street after the police arrested him for a misdemeanor trespassing and spent only six hours behind bars.

The first rumors, which were echoed by the aforementioned media, pointed to the fact that the star of the parallels had reinforced its security team as a precautionary measure, but apparently even that has not made her feel protected in her own home, so now she would have gone to a secret location accompanied by several of her bodyguards, who would be armed.

It is not clear at the moment if he is considering selling his property after doing the same with his previous home in 2017 after facing a series of similar scares. On the other hand, Kendall has complained on many occasions that the paparazzi habit of photographing her when leaving her property, including details in those images later published by the media that allow her address to be guessed, has contributed to putting her in grave danger.

