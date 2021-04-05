Kendall Jenner spends Easter in a maxi dress with flowers

In a floral maxi dress, Kendall Jenner spends Easter | Instagram

The model Kendall Jenner was smiling on a warm spring day wearing a very romantic style to celebrate Easter Day, undoubtedly falling in love with her millions of followers on the famous social network of the little camera.

The now also businesswoman was very smiling with a romantic style by incorporating a pink dress with flowers into her outfit and at the same time carrying a brown hen, surrounded by a green and beautiful landscape, thus showing her joy through her characteristic smile .

Kendall nicole jenner who is born in Los Angeles, California in the United States put aside the dark tones and wanted to go more towards the new season.

As you may recall, the recently businesswoman Kendall Jenner is about to launch her own Mexican t3qu1la brand called Drink818.

On this occasion, she accompanied her country attire with long brown boots, which she has been wearing for a total of nine years, with medium earrings and for the moment of more sunlight, she wore dark glasses.

The photo was shared yesterday and so far it has more than 8 million likes and endless comments from its countless followers on the social network.

As you may remember, in 2017, Kendall Jenner who is Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter and Kris Jenner became the highest paid model in the world, according to Forbes, with earnings of 22 million dollars, thus dethroning Gisele Bündchen who had been leading the list since 2002.

It is worth mentioning that the youngest of the Kardashian sisters through their stories described herself as an Easter girl, this by sharing the images with her flowered pink dress on her way to a green field on her official Instagram account in which she has more than 157 million followers users.

The maxi dress that the 25-year-old model wore to celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 4, in addition to being totally pink and long, has a pattern consisting of bouquets of red flowers and on each sleeve of the arms it has three pleats. white flowers likewise on the torso.

Undoubtedly a very romantic outfit and according to the Easter celebration, however, the main accessory is the hen that she carries in her arms while she looks very smiling.

With a golf course behind her, in a more photograph she poses calmly with her eyes closed and looking up.

In addition, the fitted dress worn by the Kylie Jenner’s sister It also has bulky shoulder pads, considered the latest trend this spring 2021 alongside the stars of the season, the flowers.

On the other hand, as an activity, Kendall Jenner also shared that she liked painting some Easter eggs.

It is worth mentioning that the socialite has become one of the standard bearers of the new athleisure style thanks to her street looks, since she is not separated from the leggings and the sweatshirt, the most repeated mix in her urban appearances in recent months.

And although the top knows how to give these basics a twist to get outfits with nods to trends, for example by turning socks into an unexpected accessory, the truth is that these types of outfits are far from the special outfits that have made of the mannequin one of the most influential style icons of recent years.

Thus, breaking with this sporty aesthetic, Kendall managed to surprise in her most recent Instagram post with this striking romantic dress, a design that could well have been part of the wardrobe of The Bridgertons, the hit Netflix series set in the 19th century where the wardrobe of its protagonists is full of floral dresses not suitable for discreet girls.