Kendall Jenner shows her attributes with daring photography in tiny swimsuit

Kendall Jenner, the beautiful American model and influencer, delighted her followers in the social media sharing a hot photo shoot in which she appears posing in a tiny swimsuit.

On this occasion, Kendall Jenner shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

This model is currently very popular on her social networks, where she has more than 160 million followers on Instagram and millions more on Facebook, whom she delights with her publications.

Kendall Jenner is part of the famous Kardashians family, which has gained great popularity around the world, having a series about the lives of her and her sisters, commanded by Kim Kardashian.

