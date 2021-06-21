Kendall Jenner reveals why she’s so low-key about her life (and not like her sisters)

The model reflected precisely on the discretion that has traditionally characterized her when talking about her romantic partners, a dynamic that is fundamentally explained by her need to live her romances without the pressure that comes from media scrutiny, especially when these courtships arrive to its end. At the moment, her love affair with the famous Phoenix Suns guard is going from strength to strength, and that circumstance may have prompted Kendall to open up a bit more than usual when it comes to speaking out on the subject.

“It has always been my personal preference, I think it makes my life easier and the relationship is much better that way. I don’t want to offend my sisters, but for me, keeping my love life on the back burner has always worked for me. Ever since Kylie [su hermana pequeña] and I are young, we have seen our older sisters deal publicly with their marriages and breakups. For me, that should be a private matter, which no one has the right to judge, “said the star of the catwalks.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (. 1314226800)