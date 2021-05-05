Kendall Jenner reveals to her mother that she is pregnant! | Instagram

The beautiful socialite Kendall Jenner has made known her wishes to become a mother on a couple of occasions and the latest updates have surprised many, as she made a confession that made more than one hair stand on end.

Kendall Jenner, who is dating NBA star Devin Booker, played a prank on her family and “revealed” to them that she was pregnant.

The model Kendall Jenner did not hesitate to make a couple of jokes to her sisters and her own mother to collaborate in a video with another of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, which the 25-year-old girl did willingly.

And it is that Kendall was challenged by her sister to send messages to the message group of the Kardashian-Jenner family and announce that she was engaged and the young woman, who has a relationship with the NBA player Devin Booker, accepted the challenge.

The first who seemed to have fallen for this joke was her sister, businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who quickly called her sister by video call.

Kendall, you’re lying, “Kylie said, as Kendall showed the diamond ring to the camera.

First of all, it doesn’t look good on you, “Kylie would say, as the ring Kendall was wearing was a little too big on her.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian did not believe the great joke either. “You’re lying because you’re home!” He snapped suspiciously.

And finally the joke came to his mother, the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner, however, he called her to communicate his pregnancy.

I haven’t had my period in a while and I was supposed to have it like last week so I got nervous and did a random test and it came out positive. So I had another one and that one was positive too and I’m literally on the verge of crying, “Kendall would say to her mother.

The woman, surprised, told her that that same night she had dreamed of Kendall pregnant, something that undoubtedly surprised the model.

I’ll get dressed and go over there, “Kris said on the phone as Kendall and Kourtney tried to stifle laughter.” Kendall … you have to do what your heart tells you. I think it’s great news, but I’m your mom, “the woman would say to him.

“Mom, I’m just kidding. Mom, I’m with Kourtney,” Kendall said with a laugh, to which Kourtney added, “He’s just kidding, Mom, relax!”

This is how in the midst of the signs that the couple have given lately that the relationship is serious, the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made some relatives believe that they are ready to go down the aisle.

On the other hand, the model Kendall Jenner, one of the highest paid in the world, has been romantically related to several basketball players, as well as a controversial model.

Although the also participant of the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” has not married or had children, like her younger sister, the truth is that her story has had several quite famous romances, most with basketball players and one that caused controversy.

It is worth mentioning that she has always been very reserved in terms of her love life, however, in recent months her relationship with the athlete has been the center of attention.

That is why this indicates that perhaps he is the one and very soon they will reach the altar and even give us the news of one more baby within the most famous family in the world.