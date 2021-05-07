Kendall Jenner revealed that she suffered severe panic attacks in the middle of the night



Kendall Jenner reveals that she suffered severe panic attacks in the middle of the night. The model will talk about her mental health and anxiety in a series for the brand “Proactive”.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

A couple of years ago Kendall Jenner faced a strong controversy, another after her criticized Pepsi ad, when she revealed on Twitter that she planned to share her “most real and vulnerable” story and thus become “part of an important conversation” just to end up publishing an advertisement for the advertising campaign that had just starred as the new image of some acne creams from the Proactiv brand. This was the perfect excuse for Kendall to want talk about his mental health and revealed that he suffered terrible panic attacks in the middle of the night

The young woman defended herself claiming that her skin problems had greatly affected her self-esteem, especially after the morning after her time at the Oscars in 2018, she found countless close-ups of her enlarged to the impossible in the press to show your scars or pimples.

Now the model has proposed to give a second chance to the idea of ​​talking about your anxiety problems, but focusing them in another way. Kendall will open up about her mental health in a four-part series she has recorded in collaboration with Vogue under the title ‘Open minded‘and in which different professionals from the health field will also participate.

“Two or three years ago I started having very, very strong panic attacks. I would wake up scared in the middle of the night, I literally felt palpitations. I couldn’t breathe. It was pretty bad, “he confesses in a preview of this project.

Kendall Jenner, 25, had to leave her beautiful Beverly Hills mansion more than a month ago, as police sources reportedly told her that a man named Malik Bowker had made several very disturbing threats against Kim’s little sister. Kardashian. They even went so far as to assure, without any shame, that he intended to buy a firearm and shoot it and then commit suicide.

The same police officers had to remove the individual who came to slip away and enter Kendall’s mansion, to make their plans and also to swim naked in your pool. In March, Kendall earned a Restraining order temporary and just a few weeks ago, a judge declared in a court hearing that this order will be maintained for the next five years.

