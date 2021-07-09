Kendall Jenner poses for a French jewelry brand

Jewelry and bikinis are not fought, as Kendall Jenner demonstrated in her most recent photoshoot.

Kendall Jenner has not only dedicated herself to boosting her tequila brand in recent months, she has also continued to choose the collaborations she does with brands to model. Recently, she was spotted at a photoshoot in St. Tropez, France, where she wore a series of two-piece swimsuits that framed her figure.

The model, who had recently been to Las Vegas, flew to France for a photo shoot with the creative team at Messika, the French luxury jewelery house that opened in 2005. During the shoot at the Hotel Cheval Blanc located In the French Riviera, Kendall not only shone for the styling of the swimsuits, but also for the jewels that covered her in every shot.

While the choice of looks went hand in hand with her sweeping and minimalist personality, the jewelry brought an unexpected and glamorous touch to the photos. Kendall was participatory, seductive and happy to make this collaboration with the brand that in the past has had a relationship with other stars such as Anne Hathaway, Beyonce, Charlize Theron and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few.

Although she was seen as friendly with the members of the production, it is known that Kendall has been dating Devin Booker, the famous player of the Phoenix Suns; Maybe they tried to keep it hidden for a while, but now that they have been together for over a year, they haven’t minded making their relationship known.