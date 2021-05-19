Kendall Jenner personally delivers her tequila orders

Kendall Jenner has managed to make noise around her brand of tequila; This time, he captured attention with a pop-up truck.

Kendall Jenner has not stopped promoting her 818 tequila brand. After presenting it at shows with her friends and giving it a presence at events, she decided to set up an outdoor experience for her followers.

Kendall drove a pop-up truck to Mel and Rose in Los Angeles to attract the attention of as many people as possible.

Kendall Jenner manages to advertise her tequila

Although it has faced some controversy due to the fact that its distillate was named with the zip code of the city of Calabasas and because it is a drink of Mexican origin, Kendall has continued with his project.

That was how he had the idea of ​​going out to the streets of Los Angeles to spread it on wheels.

Kendall Jenner launches her own tequila

Kendall dressed in comfortable clothing for her release in which she wore Converse sneakers and a loose-fitting top covered with a navy blue vest and jeans.

Those who approached the truck, found accessories with which they could carry an object of the brand, be it a sweatshirt or a cap with which they were part of tequila 818.

In addition to being behind the wheel and being in contact with his followers and onlookers who came to see what was happening in the truck, Kendall was very smiling under his mask.

He also had the opportunity to take selfies and hang out with some of the attendees. Later, he went to the BevMo store to inaugurate the display of their bottles of aged, white and reposado tequila.

From now on, its tequila will be available in California, while it has other states in its sights to supply them with its distillate very soon.

