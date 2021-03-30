Kendall Jenner manages to advertise her tequila

Kendall Jenner wants to try new activities beyond modeling, which is why she steeled herself to launch her own tequila.

In February of this year, Kendall Jenner revealed her desire to emulate the entrepreneurial spirit of her sisters, launching her own brand of tequila.

Although the distillate, named “818” has not had the expected acceptance, since Kendall has been accused of cultural expropriation, she has not stopped striving to make her brand visible.

In addition to having appeared in videos with his BFF Hailey Bieber and his sister Kylie Jenner in which the truth and laughter have emerged as they drink shots of tequila, Kendall has used other publicity actions.

One of them happened recently at the launch party for “Justice”, the new album by Justin Bieber, to which his sister Kylie arrived with a rather striking outfit and a bottle of tequila completely in sight.

Now, it is Kendall herself who is making public appearances that add value to the brand; Well, although you will not be able to carry bottles everywhere, you can go for a walk with your dog Pyro and a bag stamped with the tequila logo.

Thus, suddenly, his departure in West Hollywood to visit the WeHo restaurant, also had the purpose of becoming an advertising presence

As much as Kendall has been criticized for launching a distillate of Mexican origin and not pronouncing correctly when presenting the “reposado”, the tequila Instagram account already has 373 thousand followers, who will surely be willing to test the result.