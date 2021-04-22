Kendall Jenner makes the restraining order against the man who wanted to shoot her last 5 years!



Kendall Jenner gets a 5-year restraining order against her stalker.

The model Kendall jenner, 25, was forced to leave her mansion in Beverly hills a few weeks ago after the police informed him that a man named Malik Bowker had made a series of very disturbing threats against him, reaching even to confess that he intended to buy a firearm and shoot it before taking his own life. Last March Kendall obtained a temporary restraining order And this same Tuesday a judge has ruled in a judicial hearing that the terms of this measure established for their protection will be maintained for the next five years.

According to the information to which the portal has had access TMZ, Bowker You must stay at least 100 meters away from the famous catwalk star and from your home, your workplace and your vehicle. The 24-year-old is also prohibited from attempting to obtain her address from now on, and he is not allowed to have any physical or electronic contact with her either.

At the end of March it came to light that Bowker He was to be discharged after being initially admitted to a local hospital, prompting Kendall to move to an unknown location accompanied by his bodyguards. Shortly after the comments made by that stalker reached his ears, another man was arrested for sneaking into his house at four in the morning and taking off his clothes once inside to take a dip in the pool. He was also banging on several windows in the mansion while calling her name. He was released after spending 6 hours in prison.

Among the lurid details of Malik Bowker it is found that, in addition to trying to shoot him, he also intended to kill himself right afterwards. Now one of the younger sisters of Kim kardashian, Kendall, she has the order in hand and for five years she should be more serene. However, days after learning that Bowker was in the street reinforced his security team. But this did not help the peace of the model at all, so she decided to move to a place that almost everyone does not know in the company of some of her escorts, which did make her sleep more peacefully.

