Kendall Jenner Is Flaunting Major Underboob at Paris Fashion Week

Gooooood morning to Kendall Jenner’s underboob!

On a slime green runway in Paris, a roomful of lucky, lucky people were blessed with the vision of Kendall’s perfectly bronzed cleavage. The supermodel walked the runway at Jacquemus “La Montagne” show wearing what might be the tiniest cardigan I’ve ever seen.

Precariously tied together by a dainty gold chain, the top flaunted Kenny’s favorite high-fashion accessories. Seemingly to balance out the splash of nudity, she wore a floor-length wrap skirt on bottom for a flirty-profesh type of vibe.

Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

I’m not going to explain how this incredibly chic look makes me feel, because her bestie Fai Khadra’s face truly says it all.

saint denis, france june 30 lr rosalia, fai khadra, damso and angele watch kendall jenner walk the runway during the jacquemus la montagne show at la cite du cinema on june 30, 2021 in saint denis, france photo by pascal le segretaingetty images

Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

