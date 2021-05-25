Kendall Jenner hosts a party to introduce her brand of tequila

Although Kendall Jenner has been heavily criticized for incurring cultural appropriation, she continues to promote her tequila.

Kendall Jenner threw a launch party for her 818 tequila even as she has been engulfed in criticism and a “cancellation” trend for exploiting this Jalisco-produced distillate.

Kendall has shaken off the controversy and has continued to publicize his brand that has white tequila, aged in French oak barrels and reposado, and celebrated big with figures such as his famous sister, Kim Kardashian, who is always followed by the media. .

Another of his sisters, Kylie Jenner, could not stop being present at the celebration of tequila that for now is only for sale in California. Although Kendall and Kylie have grown apart in the past, they always support each other in the most important moments.

It was somewhat of a surprise to find Travis Scott among the attendees, especially now that he and Kylie are rumored to be thinking about resuming their relationship. Although none have been open about the issue, they have been seen in events like this, which do not come together but give something to talk about because of the chemistry they maintain.

Khloe Kardashian was another of the attendees at Kendall’s tequila party, whose website ensures that the best way to enjoy it is with your loved ones; precisely, to say “health” for the home.

In this sense, Kris Jenner is an essential element at her daughter’s party. Kris arrived accompanied by her current boyfriend, Corey Gamble, from whom she did not detach at any time during the meeting at The Nice Guy.

Other celebrities like Katy Perry shone by showing up at the venue; Katy did not come to the appointment accompanied by Orlando Bloom, but she did it alone, stunning and smiling.

Hailey Bieber could not miss either, as it is well known that she and Kendall have a solid friendship. Kendall was one of the first guests on Hailey’s YouTube channel, called “Hailey Rhode Bieber” during an episode where they drank tequila together.

Along with Hailey was Justin Bieber, another artist who has received the same accusation from Kendall: that of having committed cultural appropriation; Except that in this case, the criticism stems from his insistence on having dreadlocks.

Kate Hudson also had the opportunity to party with Danny Fujikawa. The mother of 3 left her little ones at home to go out for a night and have fun with some of her friends.

Drake arrived sporting his haircut intact ever since he started making noise about his album “Certified Lover Boy” from which he has phased out singles. The musician is also quite known as an influential figure in Los Angeles nightlife.

Finally, Jessica Alba was seen among those present. The actress has been quite animated with the foray of her company in the stock market, where it reached a millionaire figure. It seems that everyone had fun at the celebration and no one was troubled by the accumulation of accusations against Kendall for this endeavor.