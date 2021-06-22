Kendall Jenner hid her last name in her first castings as a model

Appear on your family’s reality show it was an obstacle to her modeling career She added that her platform and fame gave her no advantage over other young women trying to make a name for herself in the fashion industry. “On the subject of the offense towards some of the things that people assume about our family, I think that everyone around me, whether they are friends or family, they know how hard i worked and i keep working“Jenner said.” I did everything I was supposed to do and had to do to get to the position I’m in now as a model. “Later, she added that she ran all over New York and Europe in order to get work. and make your own way.

Commented that people didn’t want to hire her because she was on the tv show and he even hid his last name in some castings and also, he prohibited his family and the camera and production team from attending the catwalks on which he paraded.