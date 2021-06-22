Kendall Jenner files for restraining order against stalker

Even more troubling have been his attempts to scale one of the property’s walls, which is protected by barbed wire.

Kendall Jenner (Instagram Kendall Jenner)

According to the TMZ news portal, which has had access to the legal documents, the model’s security team has intercepted, throughout this period, numerous letters in which Flores was sincere with the celebrity about “love eternal “that he has, in addition to communicating his decision to move to Los Angeles to be closer to her.

Other notable gifts are romantic poems, rose petals, and even a few pieces of jewelry.

Kendall’s enormous concern about her bullies has become a constant for the last six years of her life.