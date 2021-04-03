Kendall Jenner confirms her relationship with Devin Booker

Valentine’s Day has filled social networks with images of the most tender love between couples who already knew each other and also discovering new couples that are well known in the media. The one that possibly has garnered the most glances has been the one they star in Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker. Both have taken advantage of this Valentine’s Day to unleash their relationship by publicly confirming it by sharing their first images together.

Both very romantic for Valentine’s Day

The Kardashian clan is the best known in the United States, and therefore their respective romances transcend more in the media than other celebrities can. In the middle of the process of separation from Kim Kardashian, one of her little sisters seems to live a completely opposite situation. At 25, the oldest of the Jenners has taken advantage of this important date to give a lot to talk about on social networks and confirm the rumors that her heart was in the NBA.

Specifically, he is in the Phoenix Suns, since it is the guard Devin Booker with whom he is living the beginning of a new relationship. In the last hours, Kendal Jenner shared through his Instagram stories an image in which both were given a tender and romantic hug on your kitchen counter, a snapshot that he accompanied with a white heart. The confirmation was such for several reasons, such as the hug itself, the heart and the date on which they decided to publish it.

It is not the first snapshot that both of them have together, although it is the first that sees the light of day in one of their social media profiles. A few weeks ago they had already been seen in Los Angeles, enjoying one of their romantic dates. The model was not the only one who wanted to share with her 150 million followers that she had found love, but so did the Suns player himself, sharing a video showing Kendall Jenner playing with one of her dogs.

The image of Kendall Jenner and Davin Booker with which they confirm their relationship @kendalljenner

The impact of this new relationship on the Kardashian-Jenner clan is even greater since the 25-year-old model had not officially introduced any of her partners, so in the eyes of her followers, Devin Booker becomes her first official boyfriend. The sum of the Kardashians and the NBA again provokes a new couple after several years ago the star Lamar Odom maintained a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.