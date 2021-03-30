Kendall Jenner clarifies speculation about her pregnancy

Kendall Jenner clarifies speculations of her pregnancy | Instagram

Recently the model and socialite Kendall Jenner has cleared up speculations of pregnancy after the accidental “announcement” of her mother Kris Jenner, a news that undoubtedly surprised many people and quickly put the model in trend.

As you may remember, on Thursday, March 25, Kris jenner He took to the social network Twitter to send his daughter Kendall Jenner some positive energy.

And it is that Kris drove his followers of social networks crazy after posting a confusing message on Twitter, where it seemed that he was announcing the pregnancy of the only daughter who has not been a mother: Kendall Jenner.

You got this !!! “the mother of six wrote, followed by a bottle emoji.

Naturally, the followers of the Kardashian-Jenner clan They assumed they were getting information about a baby Jenner along the way, however, after Kendall chimed in and tweeted:

Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! “

For those who did not see Keeping Up with The KardashiansDuring the March 25 episode, the 25-year-old model helped her older sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian by babysitting their children so they could have a girls’ night out at the Malibu vacation home, and Kris clearly I was watching the show that last night.

And the truth is that it was not the first time that Kendall Jenner has made public that she would like to have children, because in past episodes of reality she talks with her sisters about how difficult it would be for her to be able to carry a pregnancy and be a responsible mother, since his career has been successful.

Achieving that in 2017 she became the highest paid model in the world, with earnings of 22 million dollars, dethroning the model Gisele Bündchen who had been in that position since 2002.

Currently, Kendall is the only one of the Kardashian clan who does not have children and she has said that, at the moment, her constant trips outside the United States and her busy schedule do not allow her to plan a family, however, she enjoys living with her children quite a lot. nephews.

As we mentioned earlier, during the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe managed to make her sister Kendall babysit Ace, daughter of Malika Haqq, a family friend.

For this reason, Kris Kardashian, in an attempt to encourage her daughter and published on her Twitter account the message by which there was speculation about Kendall’s pregnancy.

And due to what Kylie jenner did not make her pregnancy public until her daughter Stormi Webster was born in February 2018, netizens insisted to Kendall that she did make her pregnancy public to confirm what Kris Kardashian had “announced.”

In fact, on several occasions the family has spoken about how difficult it was for everyone to hide Kylie’s secret, since that meant that her image was completely taken off the cameras and that her sisters had little or no interaction with her.

This is how after two days it was that Kendall decided to speak out before the rumors that her mother had started, because she was even receiving congratulations from her fans.

The model, although she has made public her desire to start a family, announced that she feels too young to be a mother, in addition to thinking that having a child takes a lot of energy from having to entertain children, something she has experienced with his nephews to whom he ends up saying “go to your mother,” he said.